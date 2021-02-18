TeamSLR’s Lagasse Jr among Trans Am racers streaming live via Trans Am App

Not at Sebring International Raceway this weekend for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season opener? Not a problem.

Fans can get their fix of Trans Am racing action no matter where they are this Saturday and Sunday with full coverage from the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App, available for download on Apple iOS and Android Google Play.

Scott Lagasse Jr., driver of the No. 92 M1 Racecars/Fields Racing Chevrolet Camaro, plans to drive this point home and to Sebring’s victory lane by carrying the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App on the sides of his TeamSLR-prepared TA2 entry.

“Trans Am has some of the best racing around and the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App brings it directly to our fans,” said Lagasse, who is running the full TA2 schedule in 2021 with an eye on the championship. “Streaming is becoming more and more prevalent and Trans Am has been at the forefront of this technology. It’s a great product and an excellent way for our fans to take a deep dive into what we’re experiencing inside the racecar.”

The livestream on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App features high-definition onboard footage and real-time data from the cars thanks to cutting-edge technology from RACELOGIC and its flagship VBOX system. Live scoring, in-race highlights, post-race highlights, full-race replays, race results and series, team and driver news augment the live stream.

“The footage and real-time data available on the app is so good we use it ourselves,” Lagasse said. “Fans use it for entertainment and we use it to find more speed.”

As Trans Am drivers navigate Sebring’s iconic 17-turn, 3.74-mile layout, fans can ride shotgun from anywhere in the world with the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App. Coverage is facilitated by NAGRA, a best-in-class global media technology leader. Its cloud-based video content management technologies and services allow Trans Am to deliver a broadcast on par with traditional, linear programs.

Coverage from Sebring begins at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday with TA2 practice and is carried all the way through TA qualifying at 4:30 p.m. Sunday’s slate begins with the TA2 race at 11:15 a.m. and culminates with the TA feature event at 1:30 p.m.

Lagasse competes in the TA2 division. The 40-year-old from St. Augustine, Florida, has made more than 115 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. The two-time ARCA race winner has been competing in TA2 since 2016.