Roush Fenway goes carbon neutral with Castrol

Roush Fenway Racing announced Thursday that it had become the first carbon-neutral NASCAR team with the support of sponsor Castrol.

The team will acknowledge the accomplishment with a unique paint scheme on Ryan Newman’s Ford Mustang this weekend at Daytona. Newman will drive an all-white scheme with a gray Castrol badge and muted logos of its other partners.

“As an organization, Roush Fenway has always been environmentally conscious,” said team president Steve Newman. “Our hope with this program is to demonstrate that every business, small or large, and regardless of industry, can contribute to address global climate challenges. We have hope to set an example and highlight that small steps by many can make a real difference.”

Roush Fenway has achieved carbon neutrality for the January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 period, according to the PAS 2060 standard. And its partnership with Castrol is designed to help the organization manage its greenhouse gas emissions and offsetting the balance with high-quality carbon offsets.

Castrol paired with Roush Fenway going into the 2020 race season. They expanded their partnership for the ’21 season to serve as a primary sponsor for both Newman and Chris Buescher.

“At Castrol, we believe that small steps together can make a difference,” said Castrol’s vice president of marketing Rayne Pacek. “We want to play our part and teaming up with Roush Fenway to achieve their carbon-neutral ambitions is a notable milestone in the sport and another step in supporting our partners in their efforts to drive change.”