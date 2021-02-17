The Week in IndyCar, Feb 17, with Mike Shank

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Mike Shank, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the items discussed: Helio Castroneves and his impact so far on MSR, thoughts on moving to two full-time entries, the next engine and chassis package coming to IndyCar, creating a diversity program to develop new crew members within his IndyCar and IMSA teams, his love for Busch Light, and more.