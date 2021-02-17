Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week in IndyCar, Feb 17, with Mike Shank

The Week in IndyCar, Feb 17, with Mike Shank

The Week in IndyCar, Feb 17, with Mike Shank

February 17, 2021

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Mike Shank, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the items discussed: Helio Castroneves and his impact so far on MSR, thoughts on moving to two full-time entries, the next engine and chassis package coming to IndyCar, creating a diversity program to develop new crew members within his IndyCar and IMSA teams, his love for Busch Light, and more.

