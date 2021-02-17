The Week in IndyCar, Feb 17, with Mike Shank
Levitt/Motorsport Images
The Week in IndyCar, Feb 17, with Mike Shank
By
|
Marshall Pruett
February 17, 2021 4:43 PM
It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Mike Shank, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Of the items discussed: Helio Castroneves and his impact so far on MSR, thoughts on moving to two full-time entries, the next engine and chassis package coming to IndyCar, creating a diversity program to develop new crew members within his IndyCar and IMSA teams, his love for Busch Light, and more.
Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
