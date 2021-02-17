Stephens lands Mercedes GT4 ride

Former Team USA Scholarship winner Michai Stephens has been signed to drive for the new JMF Motorsports team formed by John Farrow. The Illinois native will partner with Canada’s Marco Kacic in a Mercedes-AMG GT4 that will debut in NASA Western Endurance Racing Championship before joining the SRO Pirelli GT4 America series later in the year.

“I have always loved motorsports from the time I first witnessed Can-Am racing at Mosport in Canada,” Farrow said. “I am now in a position to support young, up and coming drivers, to help them realize their goals. These two drivers impressed us way beyond our wildest expectations, they showed speed, maturity and didn’t put a wheel wrong throughout the tests. With both drivers having primarily an open-wheel background, there is a lot to learn for them.”

For Stephens, the chance to get his pro racing career moving forward with JMF is a welcome development.

“The magnitude of this opportunity is simply amazing, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been selected,” he said. “Everyone involved has been tremendous and made it easy to be excited, this will foster lifelong growth both in and out of the car. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

British Columbia’s Kacic shared Stephens’ enthusiast for the project.

“Opportunities such as this do not come along every day,” he said. “The fact that I get to be part of it is amazing. I am incredibly excited to get to work with the team and, especially, my teammate Michai. I want to thank John and the team for the opportunity and look forward to an amazing year with JMF Motorsports.”