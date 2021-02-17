Racing on TV, Feb 19-21

By RACER Staff | February 17, 2021 7:46 AM

ABOVE: It’s time for NASCAR “Speed Weeks +1” on the Daytona road course.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, February 19

Daytona – race 7:30-10:00pm

Saturday, February 20

Daytona – race 5:00-7:30pm Orlando 7:00-10:00pm

Sunday, February 21

Sebring TA2 11:15am-12:30pm Sebring TA/XGT/ SGT/GT 1:35-2:50pm Daytona

– race 3:00-6:30pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

