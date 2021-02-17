Racing on TV, Feb 19-21

ABOVE: It’s time for NASCAR “Speed Weeks +1” on the Daytona road course.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, February 19
|Daytona – race
|7:30-10:00pm
|
Saturday, February 20
|Daytona – race
|5:00-7:30pm
|
|Orlando
|7:00-10:00pm
|
Sunday, February 21
|Sebring TA2
|11:15am-12:30pm
|
|Sebring TA/XGT/ SGT/GT
|1:35-2:50pm
|
|Daytona
– race
|3:00-6:30pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
