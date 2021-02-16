Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 16, Listener Q&A

It’s our lone episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show until next Monday, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, which include discussions of Road To Indy champ and new Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, all kinds of IndyCar engineering and technical topics, and more.

