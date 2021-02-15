Kurt Busch celebrates 20th NASCAR season in 'Shifting Gears' video

‘Shifting Gears’, a new high-definition video on Monster Energy’s YouTube channel, celebrates NASCAR champion Kurt Busch’s career and his 20th appearance in yesterday’s Daytona 500.

Directed by motorsports filmmaker Ash Hodges, aka Dirt Shark, the 10-minute video was shot on location in Key West, Florida.

“It’s all about the fun aspect of doing something different in the world of NASCAR with our NASCAR car,” said Busch about the concept behind the new video. “We didn’t want to do a racetrack. We didn’t want to do things that you’ve already seen before.”

Cameos from fellow Monster Energy athletes Axell Hodges and Taka Higashino (motocross); the Unknown Industries crew of Harley-Davidson riders; and rapper Vanilla Ice add to the video’s impact.

“Yeah, we wanted to feature motocross freestyle and the Harley guys,” explained Busch. “I do follow [other forms of motorsports], and it is just a blast to blend in my world with them.”

One of most prominent NASCAR ambassadors, Busch’s 20-year record includes wins in all three of NASCAR’s top divisions: The Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Camping World Truck Series.

Check out the video on YouTube (link below) and also make sure to read the background story behind the making of “Shifting Gears” on the Monster Energy website, featuring exclusive commentary from Busch himself.