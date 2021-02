Rev up for the Daytona 500 with these in-car views of the Trans Am late-race restart and two laps around the Daytona International Speedway road course in a TA2 car:

This 2016 onborad from TA2 race at Daytona International Raceway really shows just how sideways a car gets on the Daytona high banks:

Before he was the Southern Cup Champion, John Paul Southern Jr started his rookie Trans Am TA2 career at Daytona in 2019. 100-miles on the high banks gets even the most seasoned driver: