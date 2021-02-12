Hamlin leads Daytona 500 odds

Oddsmakers obviously like known quantities, so it’s no great surprise that defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin is favored to claim a third straight Harley J. Earl Trophy this Sunday. The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver — who also won the 500 in 2016 — topped the list released by BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag) at 8-1, edging Ford’s Brad Keselowski and Chevy’s Chase Elliott.

Dark-horse backers might focus on the likes of former Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch at 20-1, or Ryan Newman at 50-1. What a comeback story that would make…

Here’s the full odds list, courtesy of BetOnline:

Denny Hamlin 8/1

Brad Keselowski 10/1

Chase Elliott 10/1

Joey Logano 10/1

Kyle Busch 10/1

Ryan Blaney 10/1

Aric Almirola 12/1

Kevin Harvick 12/1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 16/1

Kyle Larson 16/1

Martin Truex Jr 16/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr 16/1

William Byron 16/1

Alex Bowman 18/1

Austin Dillon 18/1

Kurt Busch 20/1

Ross Chastain 28/1

Christopher Bell 33/1

Matt DiBenedetto 33/1

Tyler Reddick 33/1

Chase Briscoe 40/1

Cole Custer 40/1

Chris Buescher 50/1

Erik Jones 50/1

Ryan Newman 50/1

Jamie McMurray 66/1

Michael McDowell 66/1

Daniel Suarez 100/1

Ryan Preece 100/1

Anthony Alfredo 150/1

Austin Cindric 150/1

BJ McLeod 150/1

Cody Ware 150/1

Corey Lajoie 150/1

David Ragan 150/1

Derrick Cope 150/1

Joey Gase 150/1

Josh Bilicki 150/1

Kaz Grala 150/1

Quin Houff 150/1