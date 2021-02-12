Hamlin leads Daytona 500 odds

Oddsmakers obviously like known quantities, so it’s no great surprise that defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin is favored to claim a third straight Harley J. Earl Trophy this Sunday. The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver — who also won the 500 in 2016 — topped the list released by BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag) at 8-1, edging Ford’s Brad Keselowski and Chevy’s Chase Elliott.
Dark-horse backers might focus on the likes of former Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch at 20-1, or Ryan Newman at 50-1. What a comeback story that would make…
Here’s the full odds list, courtesy of BetOnline:
Denny Hamlin 8/1
Brad Keselowski 10/1
Chase Elliott 10/1
Joey Logano 10/1
Kyle Busch 10/1
Ryan Blaney 10/1
Aric Almirola 12/1
Kevin Harvick 12/1
Darrell Wallace Jr. 16/1
Kyle Larson 16/1
Martin Truex Jr 16/1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr 16/1
William Byron 16/1
Alex Bowman 18/1
Austin Dillon 18/1
Kurt Busch 20/1
Ross Chastain 28/1
Christopher Bell 33/1
Matt DiBenedetto 33/1
Tyler Reddick 33/1
Chase Briscoe 40/1
Cole Custer 40/1
Chris Buescher 50/1
Erik Jones 50/1
Ryan Newman 50/1
Jamie McMurray 66/1
Michael McDowell 66/1
Daniel Suarez 100/1
Ryan Preece 100/1
Anthony Alfredo 150/1
Austin Cindric 150/1
BJ McLeod 150/1
Cody Ware 150/1
Corey Lajoie 150/1
David Ragan 150/1
Derrick Cope 150/1
Joey Gase 150/1
Josh Bilicki 150/1
Kaz Grala 150/1
Quin Houff 150/1
