Champion Racing returns from hiatus for Pikes Peak program

Former sports car powerhouse team Champion Racing will return from a 13-year hiatus to compete in this year’s 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The team will campaign a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport in the Time Attack 1 division with current Pikes Peak record holder Romain Dumas at the wheel. The Frenchman became the first driver to break the eight-minute barrier on the 12.42-mile course in 2018, when he posted a 7m57.148s run in the electric Volkswagen I.D. R.

Champion’s former racing activities began with Porsches in the 1990s, after which it switched brands and dominated the ALMS as Audi’s North American factory team (main image). In addition to an outright victory at the 2005 24 Hours of Le Mans with an Audi R8 shared by Tom Kristensen, JJ Lehto and Marc Werner, the team’s achievements include a Le Mans class win, and victories at the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans. That program ended in 2008 – the same year that the team claimed a third consecutive ALMS title under the Audi Sport North America banner.