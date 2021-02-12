Castroneves to run Nashville with Meyer Shank

Helio Castroneves will join the field for IndyCar’s inaugural Nashville street race this year as part of his six-race deal with Meyer Shank Racing.

The Brazilian’s presence in the Music City GP will stand as the second race of his program with MSR, which is scheduled to begin with the Indianapolis 500, and then follow Nashville with starts at the IMS road course, Portland, Laguna Seca and Long Beach. Barber, which was on his originally-announced schedule, no longer features.

“I’m so excited to be racing in Nashville,” said Castroneves, who will carry Transcard backing for the event. “It will be the first street course that I’ve competed on since 2017, but I really love street courses. They bring a certain type of excitement that not many other tracks can do. And I couldn’t be happier to do this with Transcard on the No. 06. The Meyer Shank Racing crew and I will do everything to get the Transcard Honda on the top of the podium at the end of the weekend.”

Castroneves finished in the top 10 at every street circuit during his final full IndyCar season with Team Penske in 2017, and found his way onto the podium twice – at Long Beach and Toronto – the year prior.

“The race in Nashville will hands down be one of the biggest races that we compete in this year,” said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. “The event itself will give us a big platform to represent Transcard well and in front of a very large audience of people. The race will be Helio’s second one with us. Hopefully we will be coming off of a big and successful month of May so that we can move into Nashville with some momentum.”