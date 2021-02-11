Kimball returning to Indy with Foyt

Charlie Kimball doesn’t have a full-time ride for 2021 but his longtime love affair with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is going to continue thanks to sponsor Novo Nordisk and AJ Foyt Racing.

The 35-year-old veteran has officially been confirmed to drive Foyt’s third car for the month of May in both the Indy Grand Prix and 105th running of his favorite race. It will be his 11th consecutive appearance in the oval classic.

“Very excited to be back with A.J. and to once again represent Novo Nordisk and the diabetes community,” said Kimball, a type 1 diabetic who’s been backed by the global healthcare company since his Indy Lights days in 2009. “I’ve never run Indy without Novo and Tresiba is the insulin that manages my diabetes so I can race.”

Kimball finished third at Indy in 2015 after leading 10 laps and recording the fastest lap (226.712 mph) of the race, also finishing fifth in 2016 and the legendary track seems to suit his style.

“Over the last 13 years, Charlie Kimball and Race with Insulin have become an important part of Novo Nordisk,” said Chip Amrein, lifecycle management and connected care lead. “We are pleased to join AJ Foyt Racing for both the Indianapolis Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 this year and to continue supporting Charlie as an ambassador and inspiration within the diabetes community.”

The father of two who resides in Indianapolis will drive the No. 11 Tresiba Chevy and be teammates with Sebastien Bourdais and Dalton Kellett.