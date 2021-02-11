Alonso in hospital after being hit by car while cycling

Fernando Alonso has been hospitalized in Switzerland after being struck by a car while cycling ahead of his return to Formula 1.

The two-time world champion is conscious, but his further details of his condition are unknown. Alpine released a short statement confirming the incident.

“Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland,” the team said. “Fernando is conscious… and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning.”

It is understood Alonso was cycling near Lugano when the accident happened. The Spaniard was taken to a nearby hospital, although it is unclear if he has been retained overnight prior to tomorrow’s checks.

Alonso is returning to F1 this season at the age of 39, after two years away from the category since leaving McLaren at the end of 2018. In that time he competed in multiple disciplines including the Indy 500 and Dakar Rally, while also picking up two Le Mans 24 Hour wins and a Rolex 24 at Daytona victory for Wayne Taylor Racing in 2019.

He is due to race for Alpine this year, the new name for the Renault team with which he won both of his F1 world championships in 2005 and 2006.