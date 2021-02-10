The Week In IndyCar, Feb 10, with Marcus Ericsson

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the items discussed: Testing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Tuesday, Romain Grosjean’s ‘Ericsson hit me’ memes, oval racing, driving style adjustments moving from Formula 1 to IndyCar, and his favorite Spanish teammate, and more.