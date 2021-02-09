The Week In IndyCar, Feb 9, Listener Q&A

It’s our lone episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show until next Monday, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. This week’s discussions include questions about attracting a third engine supplier; which driver would be the best guest on SNL; LED panels; the new rookie challengers; and more.
NASCAR 1hr ago
Leaders' last-corner tangle gifts Kyle Busch the Clash win
A tangle between Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott in the final corner on the Busch Clash’s last lap at Daytona turned into a gift for Kyle (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 6hr ago
Motorsports Hall of Fame open throughout Daytona Speedweeks
Race fans in Daytona Beach for Speedweeks will be able to visit the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, located on the grounds of Daytona (…)
North American Racing 7hr ago
Elliott impresses in USAC midget series debut
Considering the close competition and his total lack of experience, Chase Elliott’s debut in the United States Auto Club’s midget series (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 8hr ago
Linda Vaughn's famed Hurst Olds added to MSHFA collection
The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America added yet another significant car to its famed collection last weekend when the First Lady of (…)
NASCAR 9hr ago
Quality runs deep on preliminary Daytona 500 entry list
The preliminary entry list for the 63rd annual Daytona 500 was released Tuesday afternoon, and 44 drivers are listed. In addition to (…)
Insights & Analysis 9hr ago
INTERVIEW: How Elliott's approaching his Cup title defense
Chase Elliott’s reign as the NASCAR Cup Series defending champion begins this week at Daytona International Speedway, and he has a (…)
Industry 10hr ago
'Driven to Win: Racing in America' exhibition sets March 2021 opening date
Driven to Win: Racing in America, the first comprehensive exhibition covering various forms of American auto racing, including stock car, (…)
Insights & Analysis 11hr ago
INTERVIEW: When Kimi went to NASCAR
Ten years ago, one of the most famous racing drivers of the time was enjoying a spell doing pretty much whatever he wanted, in a style that (…)
Road to Indy 11hr ago
Rowe lands Force Indy drive
Myles Rowe, the first driver selected to test by Roger Penske for his new Race For Equality & Change program, has become the first (…)
Comments