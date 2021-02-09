Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 9, Listener Q&A

Chris Owens / IndyCar

It’s our lone episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show until next Monday, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. This week’s discussions include questions about attracting a third engine supplier; which driver would be the best guest on SNL; LED panels; the new rookie challengers; and more.

