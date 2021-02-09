Blaney draws pole for Busch Clash

Ryan Blaney will start from the pole in the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

A random draw was held virtually on Monday to determine the lineup. The crew chiefs for each of the 21 drivers entered picked a Busch beer can with their starting spot revealed on the bottom. Todd Gordon picked the top spot for Blaney.

Alex Bowman will start second. The rest of the starting top five are Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and William Byron.

Erik Jones, who won the Clash last year, starts ninth.

The Busch Clash will run on the Daytona road course at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The full lineup:

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Alex Bowman

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Brad Keselowski

5. William Byron

6. Tyler Reddick

7. Chase Elliott

8. Cole Custer

9. Erik Jones

10. Joey Logano

11. Ryan Newman

12. Matt DiBenedetto

13. Chris Buescher

14. Ty Dillon

15. Kurt Busch

16. Kyle Busch

17. Kevin Harvick

18. Martin Truex Jr.

19. Austin Dillon

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21. Aric Almirola