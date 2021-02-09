Blaney draws pole for Busch Clash
Matthew T. Thacker / Motorsport Images
Blaney draws pole for Busch Clash
341
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Kelly Crandall
February 9, 2021 7:01 AM
Ryan Blaney will start from the pole in the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.
A random draw was held virtually on Monday to determine the lineup. The crew chiefs for each of the 21 drivers entered picked a Busch beer can with their starting spot revealed on the bottom. Todd Gordon picked the top spot for Blaney.
Alex Bowman will start second. The rest of the starting top five are Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and William Byron.
Erik Jones, who won the Clash last year, starts ninth.
The Busch Clash will run on the Daytona road course at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The full lineup:
1. Ryan Blaney
2. Alex Bowman
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Brad Keselowski
5. William Byron
6. Tyler Reddick
7. Chase Elliott
8. Cole Custer
9. Erik Jones
10. Joey Logano
11. Ryan Newman
12. Matt DiBenedetto
13. Chris Buescher
14. Ty Dillon
15. Kurt Busch
16. Kyle Busch
17. Kevin Harvick
18. Martin Truex Jr.
19. Austin Dillon
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21. Aric Almirola
Busch Clash, Daytona, Cup Series, NASCAR
341
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Kelly Crandall
Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.
More …
1hr
A tangle between Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott in the final corner on the Busch Clash’s last lap at Daytona turned into a gift for Kyle (…)
6hr
Race fans in Daytona Beach for Speedweeks will be able to visit the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, located on the grounds of Daytona (…)
7hr
Considering the close competition and his total lack of experience, Chase Elliott’s debut in the United States Auto Club’s midget series (…)
8hr
The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America added yet another significant car to its famed collection last weekend when the First Lady of (…)
9hr
The preliminary entry list for the 63rd annual Daytona 500 was released Tuesday afternoon, and 44 drivers are listed. In addition to (…)
9hr
Chase Elliott’s reign as the NASCAR Cup Series defending champion begins this week at Daytona International Speedway, and he has a (…)
10hr
Driven to Win: Racing in America, the first comprehensive exhibition covering various forms of American auto racing, including stock car, (…)
11hr
Ten years ago, one of the most famous racing drivers of the time was enjoying a spell doing pretty much whatever he wanted, in a style that (…)
11hr
Myles Rowe, the first driver selected to test by Roger Penske for his new Race For Equality & Change program, has become the first (…)
More RACER
Comments