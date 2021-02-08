Trans Am, RACELOGIC, extend their video partnership

After a successful season of live streaming, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and RACELOGIC have extended their partnership with a new multiyear agreement naming RACELOGIC as the Trans Am’s “Official Driver Data and Video Logging Company.”

Last season, RACELOGIC’s flagship VBOX systems elevated Trans Am’s livestreams and CBS Sports broadcasts, providing provided live high-definition onboard footage and real-time data from the cars to fans viewing the live stream. (Click HERE to see the VBOX system in action.)

Stream and broadcast producers Greenlight Television spent the 2020 season working with Trans Am teams to develop an innovative live onboard system which will continue into 2021. Unlike other live onboards which uses expensive RF technology, Greenlight deployed VBOX systems using bonded cell technology which allowed viewers to ride live on board with the drivers at some of the best-known circuits in America.

“The VBOX system is the best one on the market, as it presents a high-definition view and it is fully integrated with a transmitter that brings the live view to our fans,” explained Trans Am Race Company President John Clagett. “The RACELOGIC data was an enhancement to our livestream that brought race car data to the viewer. The addition of the VBOX system gave fans an engaging view from the driver’s seat and showed the speeds in real time so it was a big addition to our broadcasts.”

Live on screen data also gave the viewers information on engine speed and gears. Greenlight worked with engineer Joe Hullet and VBOX to produce custom graphics and commentator-to-driver communication, which culminated in the voice of Trans Am commentator Jonathan Green interviewing driver Tomy Drissi live on his warm up lap before the race at Road Atlanta.

The effort put in by Hullet last season to get the new video technology off the ground earned him the 2020 Sunoco Donohue Technical Excellence Award. Additionally, through the season, Hullet helped teams solve any issues they were having with data and video compliance, doing all of it gratis.

Beyond race car data acquisition, other applications include driver coaching and race series management. VBOX Motorsport in-car camera systems and performance meters are also increasingly popular in motorsport. The VBOX Video HD2 platform has two cameras and allows live streaming without lag. (Click HERE to watch the dramatic accident sequence at Road America last season in HD.)

The Trans Am series opens its 2021 season at Sebring International Raceway, headlining the Sebring SpeedTour weekend February 19-21. The event will be livestreamed from the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App, featuring live onboard footage from VBOX.