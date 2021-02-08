Sebring added to MX-5 Cup schedule, Daytona openers on TV

A March 19 doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway has been added to the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich series, becoming the next event on the 2021 schedule.

Following a successful season opener last month at Daytona International Speedway which kicked off the series’ sanctioning partnership with IMSA, a pair of MX-5 Cup races have been added to IMSA’s mid-March 12 Hours of Sebring weekend.

MX-5 Cup regulars are no strangers to Sebring, having raced at the 3.74-mile, 14-turn road course five times since the series’ introduction in 2006, most recently in 2018.

“When the opportunity to bring Mazda MX-5 Cup to Sebring presented itself, it was a no-brainer to accept,” said Director of Mazda Motorsports Nelson Cosgrove. “Sebring is a legendary track with a loyal fanbase, and we know the MX-5 Cup cars will put on a spectacular show there. We hope the drivers will ‘respect the bumps’ and give us a race as memorable as Daytona.”

New Rounds 3 and 4 at Sebring will serve as a replacement for a future race venue to be announced at a later date. Thus, the 2021 MX-5 Cup Championship will still be composed of 14 rounds at seven tracks.

A recap of the Daytona season opener will air on NBCSN, Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 4:00 p.m. ET.