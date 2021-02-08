Extreme Coatings is latest member of SVRA partner family

Extreme Coatings has joined the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s expanding partner family as its “Official Thermal Coatings & Brake Rotors Company.” Extreme’s Braxe product line of brake rotors is focused on performance cars, notably including the vintage machines competing in the SVRA series.

“All car guys and gals constantly pursue performance increases,” said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. “Brake rotors are a key factor in getting the most out of their cars, and the Braxe product line attains superior performance for brake components.”

Extreme Coatings is a world leader providing wear-resistant coating solutions used for surface engineering in various industries. Since 1996, Extreme has been developing and deploying innovative, superior coating products and services to countries worldwide. Through its Braxe product line, it provides brake rotor solutions for a wide range of performance vehicles including SCCA, IMSA, USAC, sprint car teams, Porsche Club of America members, Monster Jam trucks, sports car enthusiasts, fire trucks, and police vehicles.

“We are delighted to add SVRA to our growing list of motorsports partners,” said Extreme Executive VP Scott Caplan. “The array of motorsports categories Tony and his team have assembled under their SpeedTour brand is a hugely appealing platform for us to showcase our Braxe rotor products.”

Extreme Coatings joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners, powerful brands combining with the participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock’s high-net-worth demographic – a three-pillar strategy for business expansion, with SVRA officials reporting consistent triple-digit annual growth since 2012.