KOH video replay

Watch a replay below of the 2021 OPTIMA Batteries King of the Hammers, presented by Lasernut. Or click here to watch on YouTube.
NASCAR 1d ago
Harvick’s already moved on from the career year that fell short
Kevin Harvick understands that the type of season he had in 2020 doesn’t happen all the time. Harvick and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1d ago
Worldwide’s Scottsdale auction sets world records
Worldwide Auctioneers’ Jan. 23 Scottsdale sale — hosted as a live and online event in Auburn, Indiana — achieved a 93% sell-through (…)
IndyCar 2d ago
Ferrari bows out of IndyCar engine bid; other options being explored
The NTT IndyCar Series’ efforts to bring Ferrari into the paddock as an engine supplier have met an end, according to a report from Red (…)
Trans Am 2d ago
Wlostowski, Hawk Performance moving to TA2
Last season’s Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship Super GT runner-up Adrian Wlostowski and his F.A.S.T. Racing Team are stepping (…)
IMSA 2d ago
The sweet spot
How do you make an already race-winning car like the Lexus RC F GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona class even (…)Presented by Lexus Racing
NASCAR 2d ago
‘I kind of feel like I got fired from the 18 car’ - Kyle Busch
With the start of Speedweeks at Daytona now just days away, it’s easier to ask Kyle Busch to explain what hasn’t changed with his (…)
SRO America 2d ago
Eversley joining ST Racing for Pirelli GT4 America
After back-to-back championship-winning seasons in the Pirelli GT4 America series, ST Racing has confirmed a full campaign in 2021 with (…)
IMSA 2d ago
Idemitsu becomes title sponsor of Mazda MX-5 Cup
Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu has signed on to become the title sponsor of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires. (…)
NASCAR 2d ago
Chastain on Ganassi Cup chance: ‘There is no Plan B’
Ross Chastain is another one of the many drivers coming into this season driving for a new team and with a great opportunity at hand. (…)
ULTRA4 2d ago
New West Coast short course off-road series launched
Veteran short course race series director Lee Perfect and race promoter Dave Cole of Hammerking Productions have unveiled new short (…)
