Williams will unveil new car on March 5

Williams will launch its 2021 car on March 5, one week ahead of Formula 1’s only pre-season test.

A number of car components have been frozen this year with the majority of changes allowed being aerodynamic, ensuring that the 2020 chassis can be carried over as part of a cost-saving exercise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, pre-season testing has been cut to just one three-day event as teams are working with more familiar machinery, with running taking place on March 12-14 in Bahrain.

Williams has now confirmed its new FW43B will be unveiled a week before that test, becoming the fifth team to announce its launch date. That follows McLaren on February 15, four days before AlphaTauri and a week ahead of Alfa Romeo on February 22, while Mercedes is also set to reveal its new car before Williams on March 2.

Get this date in your diaries 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4L77IC0HPi — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 5, 2021

As well as the similarities in the cars for this year, Williams is one of only three teams set to run an unchanged driver line-up of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, with Alfa Romeo and Mercedes — assuming Lewis Hamilton’s new contract gets done — doing the same.

This year’s car will be the first produced by the team under new ownership, the Williams family having left the sport last September after selling to Dorilton Capital.