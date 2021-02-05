New West Coast short course off-road series launched

Veteran short course race series director Lee Perfect and race promoter Dave Cole of Hammerking Productions have unveiled new short course series aimed at filling the gap on the West Coast created by the shutdown of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series.

The Great American Short Course (GAS) powered by OPTIMA Batteries will open with four events on established short course tracks, all located near major metropolitan centers.

Perfect’s team is comprised of many who have experience launching a short course series, paired with the group at Hammerking Promotions who built the King of the Hammers event and highly successful ULTRA4 Series.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” said Perfect. “We plan to take a fresh look at short course racing in the West and learn from each other to build something sustainable, safe, and fun for everyone from the grassroots racers to the pros.”

GAS is working to fine-tune existing rules based on feedback from racers, keep familiar classes for both the regional and national level racers to allow them to utilize their existing vehicles, and add new twists to be announced soon. Hammerking Productions is known for unmatched video and live streaming production capabilities as demonstrated at King of the Hammers. The same proven production team will provide a top-notch live streaming package to keep fans and sponsors engaged whether they are able to attend open spectator events or not.

“We learned from King of the Hammers that it’s better to have your fans be able to actively participate at the events than just sit there watching, and we aim to provide that opportunity here,” said Cole.

While the full schedule will be released soon, GAS plans to hit two local tracks in the spring, with events tentatively planned for April and May, and two tracks in the fall, with dates slated for October and November.