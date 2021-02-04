New AlphaTauri to launch on Feb 19

AlphaTauri has announced a launch date of February 19 for its 2021 car, following McLaren as the second team currently scheduled to reveal its new chassis.

McLaren is set to go first on February 15, despite pre-season testing not taking place until the middle of March after some early reshuffling of the race calendar that sees Bahrain host the season opener. AlphaTauri has confirmed it will follow suit four days later, with the AT02 being unveiled online.

The Red Bull-owned team has already been busy over the past few weeks as it has been giving track time to rookie Yuki Tsunoda in a 2018 car at both Imola and Misano, with the latter test taking place on Wednesday. Tsunoda is one of three rookies in the field this year — alongside Haas pair Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin — who are all facing just one and a half days of testing with their new cars before the season gets underway.

At present, the one pre-season test takes places in Bahrain from March 12-14, with the first race held on March 28.

Tsunoda’s teammate Pierre Gasly is currently self-isolating in Dubai after testing positive for COVID-19, but has experienced only very mild symptoms. Gasly followed Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in testing positive while in the United Arab Emirates last week.

Following the AlphaTauri date, Alfa Romeo has planned a launch event in Warsaw on February 22, before Mercedes on March 2. Aston Martin has stated it will also reveal its first car in March, while the rest of the grid have yet to give firm schedules.