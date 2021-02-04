Miami still on, COTA talks ongoing as new F1 CEO wants major US focus

A deal to bring a Formula 1 race to Miami is still on the table as the sport’s new CEO Stefano Domenicali says he is keen to invest heavily in expanding F1’s footprint in the United States.

A street race in downtown Miami was being worked on for a number of years but was ultimately blocked, resulting in a revised circuit layout around Hard Rock Stadium (pictured above in promotional artwork). While the race has appeared close to confirmation on a number of occasions, challenges from local residents and the COVID-19 pandemic have ensured it is not yet on the calendar, but Domenicali says it is the lead candidate to join Circuit of The Americas on the calendar as a new deal is being worked on for Austin.

“There are discussions in place (with Miami), that is true,” Domenicali said. “I can tell you that our strategy for the future is to be more present in the U.S. with more than one grand prix.

“Austin, Texas has been very important in the last years of our calendar and it will be for the future, and we are discussing the renewal of the agreement with them. Of course Miami is a place we are looking, I cannot say more than that but there is big interest from both parties to be there. So let’s work together to see if we can say something very soon or if we can confirm that at the appropriate date.”

While hinting a second race could be one that takes place at different locations year-on-year, Domenicali insists Miami is not the only area of focus, as he sees the importance of the U.S. as a whole to F1 in terms of more than just additional races.

“There are other possible opportunities in the U.S. Miami is the one that is more advanced in terms of discussions. There are others that are basically involving other areas of America, but they are not at the level where I can say ‘yes, they are there’ and I can anticipate something more.

“I think that in the next couple of months we will decide what will be in terms of possible discussions with regard to the country — an eventual rotation or stabilizing with two that are fixed. So it’s a work in progress but I can guarantee there is now big interest in the U.S. in Formula 1.

“What we need to do is, the U.S. needs to be fed with Formula 1 news every day. It’s wrong to go there one week, have an incredible push one week before the Austin race and then be silent. What we have already in place is a strong communication plan to be continuous in the U.S. We need to hammer information with the right channels in a continuous way.

“It will take a lot of start-up time in terms of investment but the payoff would be huge. This is part of our strategic global communication campaign that we need to push this year.”