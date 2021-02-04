Lastochkin joins HMD-GRG for Indy Lights

The new HMD Motorsports and Global Racing Group collective has added the fourth full-time driver to its expanded Indy Lights team with Russian junior open-wheel veteran Nikita Lastochkin.

The 30-year-old, who’s spent nearly half his life in the U.S., has invested seven years on the Road to Indy and was scheduled to drive for Exclusive Autosport in 2020. But with the Indy Lights season being cancelled due to COVID-19, and Exclusive’s subsequent sale of its Lights cars to HMD-GRG, shifting to the Mike Maurini-led outfit was a natural progression.

“After recently testing with the team at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Lastochkin has inked a deal that will see him pilot the No. 59 entry for the Indianapolis, Indiana-based program,” the team confirmed.

“[He] will be joining the team for an upcoming test at Barber Motorsports Park before the series test at the same location. Making his HMD Motorsports debut over the April 15-18 weekend, Lastochkin will join David Malukas, Linus Lundqvist and Benjamin Pedersen in a four-car effort with Global Racing Group.”