Grosjean confirms road/street IndyCar move with Coyne

Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing has its primary driver for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Season with the signing of Formula 1 veteran Romain Grosjean to pilot the No. 51 Honda at 13 road and street course events. DCR with RWR expects to announce the Frenchman’s teammate for the four oval races in due course, with Ware’s son Cody tipped to complete an all-rookie line-up in the car.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to race in the United States in the NTT IndyCar Series,” Grosjean said. “I had different options in front of me for this coming season and choosing to go IndyCar racing was definitively my favorite one. Although, I’m not ready yet to take on the ovals! IndyCar has a much more level playing field than what I have been used to in my career so far. It will be exciting to challenge for podiums and wins again. My left hand is still healing, but we are just about ready to get back into the race car and to start this next chapter of my career.”

For Ware, who becomes a first-time, full-season IndyCar co-entrant with Coyne, the chance to have a F1 driver with 180 starts to his credit is the perfect way to expand his relationship with the Illinois-based team.

“We’re thrilled to be entering our first full season of NTT IndyCar Series racing with Dale Coyne Racing, and to have a driver of the caliber of Romain Grosjean to run the street and road courses makes it that much more exciting for us. We’re looking forward to this season,” Ware said.

The 34-year-old Grosjean will get his first taste of Honda’s 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 power at Barber Motorsports Park at a test scheduled for February 18. With the lack of power steering at his disposal and the great physical effort required throughout the Alabama road course, the No. 51 Dallara DW12 chassis in high downforce trim will put Grosjean’s injured hand to the test. He’ll be joined by returning Coyne driver Ed jones, who will contest the full calendar in the No. 18 Coyne with Vasser Sullivan Honda.

Sponsors for the No. 51 DCR with RWR entry will be announced later this month.