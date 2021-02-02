Catching Up With: Bill Lester

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Robert LeSieur / Motorsport Images

IMSA, Grand-Am, and NASCAR driver Bill Lester visits the Marshall Pruett Podcast to take us inside his upbringing and life in the sport upon the release of his new autobiography, Winning In Reverse.

Fun note: Who was Bill’s last teammate before retiring at the end of 2012? A young future Le Mans winner and IMSA champion by the name of Jordan Taylor…

