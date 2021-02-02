Catching Up With: Bill Lester
Robert LeSieur / Motorsport Images
Catching Up With: Bill Lester
By Marshall Pruett |
February 2, 2021 3:39 PM
IMSA, Grand-Am, and NASCAR driver Bill Lester visits the Marshall Pruett Podcast to take us inside his upbringing and life in the sport upon the release of his new autobiography, Winning In Reverse.
Fun note: Who was Bill’s last teammate before retiring at the end of 2012? A young future Le Mans winner and IMSA champion by the name of Jordan Taylor…
