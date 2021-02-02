Beard Motorsports president Mark Beard Sr dies at 72

Mark Beard Sr., the owner of Beard Motorsports, has died at the age of 72. The team announced his passing Monday evening.

Beard was also the president of the single-car team that competes in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beard Oil, the family business out of Michigan, is the team’s sponsor.

As indicated in its statement about Beard’s passing, the team still plans to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 later this month with Noah Gragson. Gragson will have to earn a spot through qualifying speed or one of the Duel races, as the team does not have a charter.

The No. 62 Chevrolet primarily competes in the four superspeedway events each season. Brendan Gaughan ran for the team from 2017 until he retired from NASCAR competition last year. The team’s best finish in the Cup Series is a seventh-place, courtesy of Gaughan, at Talladega in 2017 as well as last year’s Daytona 500.

Heavy hearts today. Thinking about the Beard Family❤️ Time to go "drive the piss out of it" and do it for Mr. Beard in the 500. #RIP https://t.co/sZSDWm0GcK — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) February 2, 2021