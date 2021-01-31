Gasly latest F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19 in Dubai

Pierre Gasly has become the latest Formula 1 driver to test positive for COVID-19 while spending his pre-season in Dubai.

The Frenchman has been in the United Arab Emirates while training ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season, having spent the lockdown period ahead of the delayed season start last year in Dubai too. However, following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region since Christmas and New Year, Gasly has become the latest driver on the grid to confirm they have tested positive.

“Hello everyone, I hope you’re all well and safe,” Gasly wrote on social media. “I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have told everyone I’ve been in contact with during these last days.

“I’m currently self isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I’m feeling OK, and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation.”

Gasly follows Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in contracting the virus having been in Dubai this month, while he becomes the sixth driver out of the 20 from last year’s grid to test positive, joining Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton.

At the end of last year, Formula 1’s managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn hinted the sport could look into understanding why such a high percentage of drivers relative to the rest of the paddock had picked up the virus, with 15% of the grid missing at least one race as a result of a positive test last season.