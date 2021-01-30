Rolex 24 Hour 8: Fireworks and standout performances ...

Fans were treated to a mammoth fireworks display and standout performances by Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing as the clock struck 8 hours into the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Scott Dixon put the No. 01 Cadillac DPi-V.R back into the lead in the opening seconds of the eighth hour, passing Kamui Kobayashi in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac. The Ganassi team held on to lead even as Dixon turned over the controls to Renger van der Zande, before Kobayashi passed van der Zande at 7h35m.

Corvette Racing’s long 1-2 run at the front in GTLM ended during pit stops, which promoted the No. 62 Risi Ferrari of James Calado to the lead, followed by the No. 24 Team RLL BMW of Augusto Farfus. The Ferrari led for three laps, then joined the BMW in pitting. That returned the Corvettes to first and second, Antonio Garcia (No. 3) leading Tommy Milner (No. 4) by 2s, followed by Davide Rigon in the No. 62 Ferrari.

Other highlights included a terrific battle up front in LMP2, with Thomas Merrill in the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA going back-and-forth for the lead with Tim Buret in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA.

Kenton Koch moved into the lead in LMP3 in the No. 6 Muehlner Motorsports America Duqueine M30-D08, significant due to that car being damaged in an altercation with the other Duqueine in the field in the opening minutes. Joao Barbosa, a three-time winner in the Rolex 24, also had a turn in the LMP3 lead in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JSP320.

At the eight-hour mark, Stevan McAleer, taking over for Koch, was closely followed by Barbosa and Oliver Askew in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier.

Daniel Serra took the lead in GTD in the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3, completing a long climb from 12th, before handing over to Nickles Nielsen. With 16 hours to go, the Ferrari was chased by Andrea Caldarelli in the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini, Zach Robichon in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche and Jan Heylen in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche.

HOUR 8 STANDINGS