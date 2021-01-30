Rolex 24 Hour 11: WTR takes the lead; trouble for Vasser Sullivan

A 3 hour, 23-minute stretch of green flag racing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona ended when things went from bad to worse for the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus team. Frankie Montecalvo needed assistance after bringing his machine, which was already multiple laps down, to a stop near the backstretch chicane as flames came from underneath the car.

The caution was a nice reset for the DPi class and put Kevin Magnussen in an unfamiliar position of controlling the restart. As the race leader in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, Magnussen got up to speed well through the tri-oval but Filipe Albuquerque powered the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura to his outside in the first corner and shot into the race lead.

Magnussen fended off Simon Pagenaud to holds down the second position and largely maintained pace with Albuquerque. Pagenaud, in the No. 48 AXR Cadillac, is third.

Giorgio Sernagiotto moved into the lead in LMP2 with the No. 47 Cetilar Dallara. Steven Thomas is second at the 11-hour mark driving the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA, and John Farano sits third in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA.

The Corvettes remain 1-2 in GTLM. Nick Tandy has the No. 4 Corvette out front of Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette.

The two drivers on the lead lap in LMP3 are leader Scott Andrews in the No. 74 Ligier and Moritz Kranz in the No. 6 Muehlner Motorsports America Duqueine.

Leading the way in GTD is Maro Engel in the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG. Mikal Grenier is second in the No. 75 Mercedes-AMG.

HOUR 11 STANDINGS