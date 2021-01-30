Rolex 24 Hour 10: CGR leapfrogs Action Express

An entertaining battle at the front of the DPi field in the Rolex 24 At Daytona ended when Jimmie Johnson, in the No. 48 AXR Cadillac, gave way to Renger van der Zande during a routine pit stop. van der Zande, in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, had caught Johnson near the end of the previous hour and was pressuring Johnson for the top spot when he inherited the lead and went on his way.

The No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac leads the Rolex 24 at the 10-hour mark, now with Kevin Magnussen behind the wheel. van der Zande finished a quadruple stint and handed over the wheel in the final minutes of the hour.

Driver changes resulted were the only source of action for the DPi class. Filipe Albuquerque runs second after taking the wheel of the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura from Alexander Rossi. Simon Pagenaud has control of third place after taking over the No. 48 Cadillac from Johnson following his second shift.

“It was a great experience,” said Johnson, adding that the race has calmed down, with drivers finding their rhythm. “I certainly found mine, and we’re at a point in the race where we’re trying to get ahead on some tire strategy, so I think everybody is kind of doing the same thing and we’re just trying to balance tire life and pace and traffic.”

The hour was highlighted by the No. 5 JDC Motorsports Cadillac going to the garage after Tristan Vautier encountered trouble in the form of a dust-up with the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 of Jan Heylen. Extensive repairs have left Vautier and the team over 20 laps down in the DPi class.

Race control rescinded an incident penalty initially given to the JDC Motorsports team after it was determined that the accident started when Heylen was hit by another competitor, and Vautier was inadvertently collected.

Matthieu Vaxiviere has the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA as the LMP2 class leader. Steven Thomas and the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA was second.

Nick Tandy, behind the wheel of the No. 4 Corvette, leads the GTLM class. Less than two seconds behind is Jordan Taylor, running second in the No. 3 Corvette. Jules Gounon is third in the No. 62 Ferrari.

Oliver Askew picked up the pace for the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier in the LMP3 class, but the team is third to Moritz Kranz in the No. 6 Muehlner Motorsports America Duqueine and Lance Willsey in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier.

In GTD, Simon Mann holds a 17s lead at the 10-hour mark in the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari. Aaron Telitz is second in the No. 14 Lexus with Corey Lewis third in the No. 1 Lamborghini.

HOUR 10 STANDINGS