Glickenhaus fills out Hypercar driver roster

Glickenhaus Racing has announced the remainder of its driver line-up for the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship as the U.S.-flagged team prepares to take on the might of Toyota in the WEC’s new-for-2021 Hypercar class.

After confirming last week that Californian three-time WEC race winner Gustavo Menezes will drive the No.708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH, and Australian Ryan Briscoe the sister No. 709 Hypercar, the team has moved to confirm a further five drivers.

Current IMSA DPi racers Pipo Derani (main image) and Olivier Pla are both named, together with Porsche factory driver, 2016 FIA WEC champion and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Romain Dumas, and ex Porsche, Corvette and Ford GTE/ GTLM factory driver Richard Westbrook. The fifth is six-time Le Mans starter (in LMP1 and LMP2) Franck Mailleux.

“I’ve dreamed of racing Le Mans since I was 11 years old, “ said Jim Glickenhaus, founder of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. “We are proud of each driver who has joined our team. We are an international David versus Goliath, and our history shows we punch well above our weight class. We are racing to win and we are enjoying the journey.”

One of the seven drivers on the roster will be the team’s reserve, although confirmation of who that is will come later.

Glickenhaus Racing will enter two Glickenhaus 007 LMH cars in the WEC’s top category for 2021. The cars will be powered by bespoke 3.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engines, and run with technical and logistical support from multiple 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Joest Racing.