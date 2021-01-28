Hendrick unveils Larson's Daytona 500 livery

Kyle Larson will return to NASCAR Cup Series competition with NationsGuard on his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

The company, which is a part of the Hendrick Automotive Group, revealed its paint scheme Thursday afternoon. Larson will drive a green, black, and white No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in for the events during Speedweeks, including the Daytona 500 to start the season on February 14.

It is the first partner to be unveiled for Larson’s team. He signed with the organization in October.

NationsGuard will also be the primary sponsor on the car for the Feb. 21 race on the Daytona road course and the Feb. 28 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“NationsGuard puts auto dealerships in the driver’s seat of their F&I programs, and we’re proud to have Kyle Larson in the driver’s seat of the No. 5 NationsGuard Chevrolet,” said a statement on its website. “We’re a company of car people, for car people, and are ready to take the track in 2021.”