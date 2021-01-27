Jones lands full-time IndyCar return with Coyne Vasser Sullivan

Ed Jones will make his full-time return to the NTT IndyCar Series as the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan entry looks to reboot with the young man who impressed on his series debut with Coyne in 2017.

Jones steps into the No. 18 SealMaster Honda previously driven by former teammate Sebastien Bourdais and ex-Coyne Vasser Sullivan pilot Santino Ferrucci, who transitioned to NASCAR during the offseason. Falling shy of expectations after a winless year and zero podiums on the way to 13th in the championship, Coyne Vasser Sullivan had multiple options to choose from for the seat.

“I’m really excited to join the Coyne Vasser Sullivan team for the 2021 NTT IndyCar season,” Jones said. “I started my IndyCar career with Dale; Jimmy and Sulli (James Sullivan) have had much success as owners together, and the combination of Coyne Vasser Sullivan is a proven team over the last three seasons. I’m pumped for the opportunity to drive the No. 18 SealMaster machine and represent the SealMaster franchisees across the country. This really is the perfect opportunity.”

The Dubai-born Briton had a tumultuous run after winning the 2016 Indy Lights championship and serving his apprenticeship with Coyne where he earned Rookie of the Year honors and stormed to a third-place finish on his Indy 500 debut. A switch to Chip Ganassi Racing in 2018 had its share of disappointments, and another move, this time to Ed Carpenter Racing in a road and street course ride share with ECR’s team owner/driver, came amid a downturn in performance at all but one race.

With the door temporarily closed in open-wheel, Jones turned to the DTM in 2020 only to have those plans derailed due to COVID-19, but he eventually earned renewed interest from Coyne and Vasser Sullivan as it sought a known and trusted driver to improve its fortunes. “We’re full steam ahead having Ed Jones join us, and taking over the driver responsibilities for the No. 18 Team SealMaster machine,” said Sullivan. “Ed has had some big moments in IndyCar, and we expect you’ll see some big moments with us together in 2021.”