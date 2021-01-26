Ty Gibbs set for Xfinity debut on Daytona road course

Ty Gibbs will make his NASCAR national series debut this season with a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series.

Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, will make his first appearance in the No. 54 Toyota Supra at the Daytona road course on February 20. The remainder of his schedule has not been finalized, but Gibbs is eligible to run for Rookie of the Year honors. He will share the car with NASCAR Cup Series veterans Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr., who will all run at least one race.

Time spent in the Xfinity Series will be in addition to Gibbs returning to the ARCA Menards Series. Last year, Gibbs did not compete full-time but won six races. In 2021, Gibbs will be a full-time championship competitor in the No. 18 Toyota.

“I’m pumped to run the full season in the ARCA Menards Series,” said Gibbs. “Mark [McFarland, crew chief] has put together an amazing team that gives me a chance to be successful every week.

“I’m also really excited to have the opportunity to work with Chris Gayle to make my debut in the Xfinity Series. I can’t imagine a better situation for me to learn and be able to compare notes, not only with my Series’ teammates like Brandon (Jones), Harrison (Burton), and Daniel (Hemric), but also veterans like Kyle, Denny, and Martin who I will share the car with.”

Gibbs will work with McFarland in the ARCA Menards Series and crew chief Gayle in Xfinity. A full schedule for the No. 54 Xfinity Series car and driver assignments will be made at a later date.

“We want to build on the success that our team had last season,” said McFarland. “Ty works extremely hard to prepare each week, and it’s exciting to have him behind the wheel for every race and the opportunity to go after our goal of winning that championship.”