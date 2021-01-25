PPG signs on as primary sponsor for McLaughlin

Team Penske’s NTT IndyCar Series rookie Scott McLaughlin will have PPG as the primary sponsor of his No. 3 Chevy; the New Zealander set to carry PPG’s colors for 10 of 17 races in 2021. Teammate and two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has represented the company at numerous races since joining Penske’s team in 2017.

“PPG is a global, industry-leading brand that has been a terrific partner with Team Penske for more than three decades,” Roger Penske said. “Our relationship with PPG has continued to grow and reach across all areas of our business. We are excited about the newest racing opportunity in our partnership as PPG teams up with the No. 3 team and Scott for his first full season competing in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

McLaughlin makes a full-time transition from the Australian Supercars championship to IndyCar after delivering three consecutive titles for DJR Team Penske.

“It is surreal to think my first full season in the IndyCar Series is almost here,” McLaughlin said. “I am truly living out my dreams, and to have PPG on board as our primary partner is amazing. I watched the beautiful blue and white PPG cars compete over the last few years, and they look amazing on track. It is going to be an honor to represent PPG in the No. 3 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet this season.”