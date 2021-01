“Heat is the Enemy of Speed…ZyBar Beats the Heat” is this week’s Race Industry Now webinar presented by EPARTRADE, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 9:00 a.m. PST.

Hosted by Brad Gillie, from SiriusXM ch 90, the 1-hour Zoom presentation will feature Tim McCarthy, Zycote founder and CEO; industry legend Rob Wendland; and Terry McMillen, NHRA Top Fuel champion.

There is no charge to attend. To register and save your space, click HERE.