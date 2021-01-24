Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Patrick Long on Wright Motorsports' crash and chassis change

January 24, 2021

Porsche factory driver Patrick Long calls in to give RACER an update on the incredible efforts by his Wright Motorsports IMSA team after it pulled an all-nighter to replace a destroyed 911 GT3 R chassis in time for the Roar Before The 24 qualifying race.

