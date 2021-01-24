Patrick Long on Wright Motorsports' crash and chassis change
Patrick Long on Wright Motorsports' crash and chassis change
By
|
Marshall Pruett
January 24, 2021 10:14 AM
Porsche factory driver Patrick Long calls in to give RACER an update on the incredible efforts by his Wright Motorsports IMSA team after it pulled an all-nighter to replace a destroyed 911 GT3 R chassis in time for the Roar Before The 24 qualifying race.
VIDEO
Click here to watch on YouTube.
Patrick Long, Roar Before the 24, Wright Motorsports, IMSA, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
