Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

VIDEO: Roar Before The 24 with Dixon and van der Zande

By January 23, 2021 1:01 PM

Scott Dixon and Renger van der Zande call into RACER from IMSA’s Roar Before The 24 test to chat with Marshall Pruett about the new Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing DPi effort, assembling a new team, this weekend’s qualifying race, and battling with CGR teammate Jimmie Johnson who is racing for a rival DPi team at Daytona.

