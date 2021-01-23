VIDEO: Roar Before The 24 with Dixon and van der Zande
Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
VIDEO: Roar Before The 24 with Dixon and van der Zande
108
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
January 23, 2021 1:01 PM
Scott Dixon and Renger van der Zande call into RACER from IMSA’s Roar Before The 24 test to chat with Marshall Pruett about the new Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing DPi effort, assembling a new team, this weekend’s qualifying race, and battling with CGR teammate Jimmie Johnson who is racing for a rival DPi team at Daytona.
VIDEO
Renger van der Zande, Roar Before the 24, Scott Dixon, IMSA, Videos, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship
108
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
3hr
Sebastien Bourdais takes RACER for a tour of the IMSA paddock at the Roar Before The 24 on Saturday, and dives into the Corvette Racing (…)
3hr
Felipe Nasr’s 1m34.311s will go into IMSA’s record book as the fastest official qualifying lap for the 2021 edition of the Rolex 24 (…)
5hr
The SCCA Pro Racing Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda series (previously Formula 3 Americas) has once more produced a (…)
7hr
Champion sports car driver Joey Hand has been experiencing ‘platinum problems’ for more than a year. The former Ford Chip Ganassi Racing (…)
8hr
Cadillac’s DPi-V.R has held the upper hand so far at the Roar Before The 24 as JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Tristan Vautier led the field (…)
10hr
Ferrari will run seven different drivers during a test at its Fiorano circuit next week, with Carlos Sainz making his debut for the team. (…)
10hr
Classic Sports Racing Group members haven’t raced at Laguna Seca for about 20 years, but a new event on the club’s 2021 schedule will (…)
11hr
From the beginning, SCCA racers have represented the Club internationally. From Dan Gurney to Mark Donohue to Roger Penske (…)
11hr
IMSA 11hr ago
It wasn’t exactly lost at sea, more accurately delayed. But Racing Team Nederland’s bid to participate in the Roar Before the Rolex 24 (…)
11hr
It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social (…)
More RACER
Comments