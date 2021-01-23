Magnussen, Tandy, Gomes lead Roar night practice

Welcome to IMSA, Kevin Magnussen. Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing’s newest driver took the No. 01 DPi-V.R to the fastest lap of the Roar Before The 24’s one and only night session with a lap of 1m35.412s, edging fellow Cadillac driver Mike Conway of Action Express Racing in the No. 31 (+0.40s) and the No. 48 AXR Cadillac piloted by Kamui Kobayashi (+0.108s) in the two-hour outing.

In LMP2, PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports’ Nicolas Lapierre was the top performer in the No. 52 ORECA 07-Gibson (1m37.099s), and in LMP3, Riley Motorsports continued to impress with Oliver Askew leading in the No. 74 Ligier JS P320 (1m43.442s).

IMSA’s pair of WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT classes featured leading laps by Nick Tandy and his No. 4 Corvette C8.R GT Le Mans entry (1m43.615s), and Scuderia Corsa’s No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 (pictured) with Marcos Gomes on board (1m46.503s).

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Teams will have a brief 20-minute warm-up session in the morning, and then they’ll close the Roar with its first-ever qualifying race, which starts at 2 p.m. ET, and will determine the starting order for next weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona based on the finishing order of the 100-minute race. It’s set to be aired on NBCSN and via NBC Sports’ live streaming platform.