Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

NASCAR podcast: Santino Ferrucci

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

NASCAR podcast: Santino Ferrucci

Podcasts

NASCAR podcast: Santino Ferrucci

By January 21, 2021 10:48 AM

By |

Santino Ferrucci is coming to NASCAR and couldn’t be more excited to get started with Sam Hunt Racing. Ferrucci joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the transition and competing in a world with fenders and bumpers, including:

• How the deal with Sam Hunt and Toyota came together

• People Ferrucci talked to about making the transition

• Habits to break coming to stock cars

• His first impression of a stock car from a brief late-model test

• Who he sees himself leaning on for help

• If he’s patient and will be realistic with expectations

• Already adjusting to NASCAR lingo

• If he’s content leaving IndyCar and what he did there

• If NASCAR is the long-term goal and his thoughts on the Cup Series

• What he wants to say to the fans about following his transition

, NASCAR, Podcasts, Xfinity

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home