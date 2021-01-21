NASCAR podcast: Santino Ferrucci

Santino Ferrucci is coming to NASCAR and couldn’t be more excited to get started with Sam Hunt Racing. Ferrucci joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the transition and competing in a world with fenders and bumpers, including:

• How the deal with Sam Hunt and Toyota came together

• People Ferrucci talked to about making the transition

• Habits to break coming to stock cars

• His first impression of a stock car from a brief late-model test

• Who he sees himself leaning on for help

• If he’s patient and will be realistic with expectations

• Already adjusting to NASCAR lingo

• If he’s content leaving IndyCar and what he did there

• If NASCAR is the long-term goal and his thoughts on the Cup Series

• What he wants to say to the fans about following his transition