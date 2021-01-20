The Week In IndyCar, Jan 20, with Simona de Silvestro

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

January 20, 2021

Simona de Silvestro calls into The Week In IndyCar show to discuss her new Indy 500 opportunity with Paretta Autosport in the No. 16 Chevy to be run by Team Penske, working with Penske’s four drivers, driving for Beth Paretta, representing Porsche in sports cars, and more, using listener-driven questions submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

