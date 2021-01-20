The Week In IndyCar, Jan 20, with Simona de Silvestro

Simona de Silvestro calls into The Week In IndyCar show to discuss her new Indy 500 opportunity with Paretta Autosport in the No. 16 Chevy to be run by Team Penske, working with Penske’s four drivers, driving for Beth Paretta, representing Porsche in sports cars, and more, using listener-driven questions submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
IMSA 2hr ago
Muehlner Motorsports America balancing LMP3, IPC programs
Muehlner Motorsports America will be busy throughout the Roar Before The 24 as the Florida-based team participates in the IMSA Prototype (…)
Le Mans/WEC 4hr ago
Richard Mille Racing enters all-female team for WEC LMP2
After debuting together last year in the European Le Mans Series and 24 Hours of Le Mans (pictured above), the all-female trio (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 6hr ago
Brumos Collection offers rare look at maintaining a historic race car
A new video from the Brumos Collection’s “Inside The 59” series shows the essential role of maintenance in preserving cars in the (…)
IMSA 8hr ago
Eversley joins Atlanta Speedwerks Honda TCR with Strelzoff
Honda Performance Development factory driver Ryan Eversley will lead a new home state effort with Atlanta Speedwerks in the No. 94 Honda (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 8hr ago
PMH launches new diversity scholarships for F4 U.S. and FR Americas
After taking commercial ownership of both Honda-powered Formula 4 United States and Formula Americas Championships at the beginning of (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Perez promises to ‘overdeliver’ for Red Bull
Sergio Perez says he will need to “go on to the next step in all aspects” for Red Bull Racing to ensure the team wins the Formula 1 (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Ocon to drive an Alpine on first two stages of Monte Carlo rally
Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon will drive the Alpine A110S on the opening two stages of this year’s Monte Carlo rally as part of a (…)
NASCAR 9hr ago
Cindric to make first Daytona 500 attempt with Penske
Reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric is the latest driver to announce that he will attempt to make the Daytona 500 field next (…)
North American Racing 9hr ago
Praga launches new Praga R1
Praga Cars has launched the latest evolution of the lightweight all-carbon prototype-style Praga R1 racing and track day car, which (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
Alfa Romeo to launch 2021 car in Warsaw next month
Alfa Romeo has announced the plans for its 2021 car launch, with an event in Warsaw on February 22. The team has traditionally rolled out (…)
Comments