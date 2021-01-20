Racing on TV, January 23-31

ABOVE: IMSA returns with the first-ever qualifying race for the Rolex 24 At Daytona January 24 on NBCSN, and the 24-hour race itself the following weekend on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
• MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
• Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Saturday, January 23
|Houston
|8:00-11:00pm
|
Sunday, January 24
|Rolex 24
At Daytona
qualifying
race
|4:30-6:30pm
(SDD)
|
Saturday, January 30
|Rolex 24 – start
|3:30-4:30pm
|
|Rolex 24
|4:30-8:00pm
11pm-12am
|
|Rolex 24
|8:00-11:00pm
|
|Indianapolis
|8:00-11:00pm
|
Sunday, January 31
|Rolex 24
|12:00-3:00am
6:00am-2:00pm
|
|Rolex 24
|3:00-6:00am
|
|Rolex 24 –
finish
|2:00-4:00pm
|
|Indianapolis
|5:00-6:00pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments