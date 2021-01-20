Muehlner Motorsports America balancing LMP3, IPC programs

Muehlner Motorsports America will be busy throughout the Roar Before The 24 as the Florida-based team participates in the IMSA Prototype Challenge series and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new LMP3 category.

The former GT Daytona entrant will make use of the No. 6 Duquesne D08 chassis with the German duo of Moritz Kranz and Laurents Hoerr, and young American LMP3 veteran Kenton Koch as they prepare for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“It’s really exciting to get the chance to run with Muehlner,” Koch told RACER. “I thought there was no hope to take part in the Rolex 24 a week ago, and now we are here! I’m extremely thankful to the Muehlner team for the opportunity.”

With experience driving IMSA’s former LMPC cars, which served a similar entry-level purpose as LMP3, Koch expects better fortunes for the WeatherTech Championship’s newest class on its Rolex 24 debut.

“This year will certainly be different as it’s the first year of LMP3 racing with the big boys,” he said. “Seeing how the pace of the car interacts with the others will certainly be interesting. People look back at how LMPC influenced the race with the incidents they created, but I’m hopeful this isn’t the case with this car. These P3 cars are much easier to drive than the old PC car. Self-inflicted wounds will certainly be fewer.”