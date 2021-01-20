Kirkwood rounds out Vasser Sullivan endurance line-up

Following his breakout performances during the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, Kyle Kirkwood has been retained by the Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 and will complete its expansive driver lineup.

The Florida native is set to pursue the 2021 Indy Lights championship with Andretti Autosport, and will complement that full-time endeavor by joining Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen, and Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“I’m ecstatic to come back to Vasser Sullivan in a Lexus RC F GT3 for the endurance rounds of the 2021 season,” the 22-year-old said. “The team is constantly excelling and this year everyone has made extreme strides to make sure we have a successful season. Our preparation is immense and I am really looking forward to kicking-off the 2021 season at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 this weekend.”