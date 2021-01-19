Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Jan 19, Listener Q&A

Owens/IndyCar

By January 19, 2021 6:39 AM

By |

It’s the first episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

