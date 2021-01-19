McMurray to make Daytona 500 return with Spire

Jamie McMurray is returning to the Daytona 500 next month in the No. 77 Chevrolet run by Spire Motorsports, a Chip Ganassi Racing partner.

AdventHealth will sponsor McMurray’s effort. The faith-based health system has worked with McMurray previously, supporting his tenure at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as in the Busch Clash at Daytona in 2019.

McMurray last competed in the Daytona in 2019, the only race he ran that season after retiring from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2018.

“It doesn’t get any better than the Daytona 500, and I am so excited to have the opportunity, thanks to AdventHealth, to run this race one more time,” said McMurray, who has transitioned into an analyst for Fox Sports. “I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the feeling of actually racing. And it’s great to be partnering with a company like AdventHealth for this race.

“We share a lot of the same goals about health and fitness, and I’m looking forward to using this opportunity to talk to race fans about the importance of staying healthy and feeling whole.”

McMurray is the 2010 winner of the Daytona 500. Since 2002, McMurray has made 583 career starts, and he was named Rookie of the Year for the Cup Series in 2003.

Throughout his career, McMurray proved to be a solid superspeedway racer. Of his seven career wins, MacMurray has won twice at Daytona and twice at Talladega.