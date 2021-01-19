Klauser promoted to new GM sports car program manager role

As program manager for Cadillac Racing’s DPi effort, Laura Wontrop Klauser presided over back-to-back championships, and with her elevation to the newly-created role of General Motors’ Sports Car Racing Program Manager, the Maryland native will add oversight of Corvette Racing and all of GM’s interests in IMSA.

“It’s a huge honor to move into this role with Corvette Racing,” Klauser said of the 2020 GT Le Mans championship-winning team. “It unquestionably is one of the premier programs in all of sports car endurance racing. The rich history of Corvette’s successes in IMSA is something of which everyone at Chevrolet can be proud. At the same time, this motorsports management restructure is a great opportunity to rethink how Chevrolet operates on IMSA weekends. My goal is to promote more synergy between our racing programs and funnel our technical learnings back to GM so we continue to make and sell better cars to our fans and customers around the world.”

Having joined GM in 2008, Klauser put her degrees in engineering and mechanical engineering to work on the road car production side of the company before moving into race program management in 2016 with the company’s Pirelli World Challenge Cadillac ATS-V.R project.

“We are pleased to have someone as enthusiastic and experienced as Laura as our Sports Car Racing Program Manager,” said Mark Stielow, Chevrolet Director of Motorsports Competition Engineering. “Corvette Racing and GM’s road-racing efforts will benefit from her engineering experience with both the Corvette and Cadillac production cars, and her relationship with a large number of our fans and Corvette owners.”