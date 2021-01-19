Kiel named AMSP team president

One day before the presidential inauguration, Arrow McLaren SP has stolen the march with an inauguration of their own with the appointment of Taylor Kiel as team president.

Kiel’s ascension from holding the lowest job at AMSP more than a decade ago to being named its managing director in 2020 to the Hoosier’s new post as president of the NTT IndyCar Series team founded and co-owned by Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson is one of the sport’s great tales of progression.

“This is the next natural step for Taylor and for the evolution of the team,” Schmidt said. “I’ll never forget him showing up to the shop 14 years ago, without any tools, looking for a job in racing. He started pushing a broom and has excelled in every position from mechanic to car chief to IndyCar team manager and now president, learning and applying knowledge from some of the best in the industry. We are incredibly proud of the leader he has become.”

Kiel also worked with AMSP newcomer Pato O’Ward last season as his race strategist. The relationship will continue in 2021 as they hope to improve upon the Mexican’s fourth-place finish in the championship.

“I want to thank Sam and Ric for giving me the opportunity to lead this team at a higher level,” Kiel said. “Last year we showed our ability to grow and improve as a team, both competitively and commercially. This year we continue our journey towards becoming one of the top IndyCar teams, on and off the track.”